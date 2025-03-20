PRESIDENT HICHILEMA ASSURES ZAMBIA WILL OVERCOME PAST

ECONOMIC AND ENERGY CHALLENGES



PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has assured that government is committed to ensuring that Zambia does not face the same economic and energy challenges it has experienced over the past three years.





Speaking during a farewell courtesy call by outgoing World Bank Regional Vice President for Eastern and Southern Africa Victoria Kwakwa at State House this morning, President Hichilema explained that these challenges serve as a reminder of the country’s failure to manage its resources well in the past.





The President expressed confidence that Zambia will meet its projected economic growth and emphasized that government remains hopeful that Zambia’s strong relationship with the World Bank will continue after Dr. Kwakwa’s tenure.





He highlighted the successful collaboration between Zambia and the World Bank, particularly during the covid-19 pandemic, the drought, and the debt restructuring process, all of which have led to positive outcomes for the country.



And Dr. Kwakwa commended President Hichilema’s leadership, noting that his efforts have enabled the world bank to significantly increase its financial support to Zambia, now largely in form of grants.



Meanwhile, Finance and National Planning Minister Situmbeko Musokotwane said that Zambia has received significant support from the World Bank during difficult times, such as the drought and energy crisis, not only through financial assistance but also in the formulation of key policies.



PN