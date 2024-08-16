President Hichilema attending and delivering SADC Summit Speech, Remotely- Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

President Hichilema attending and delivering SADC Summit Speech, Remotely



With seemingly escalating bilateral tensions between Zambia and Zimbabwe, it appears President Hakainde Hichilema will attend the 44th Ordinary SADC Summit of Heads State and Government being held in Harare, Zimbabwe, remotely.



Further the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) was left scrambling for a replacement when the Zambia Defence Forces soccer team withdrew its participation in the SADC games.



The Summit is being held under the theme: “Promoting Innovation to unlock opportunities for sustained economic growth and development towards an Industrialised SADC” and is being held amidst security tensions between DRC and Rwanda and trade disputes among Zambia, DRC, Botswana, Namibia and South Africa.



Seasoned diplomats such as my brother Amb. Lazarus Kapambwe, must be engaged to actively help resolve the current and mutual bilateral concerns festering between Zambia and Zimbabwe.



Zimbabwe is a twin sister republic to the extent that we share natural resources and joint projects such as the Zambezi river and the Kariba Dam and has been a partner and friend of Zambia for decades.



We are joined at the hip and we will not wish each other away.