PRESIDENT HICHILEMA ATTENDS FUNERAL CHURCH SERVICE OF LATE PASTOR MOSES CHILUBA

Camnet TV writes….

We are deeply honored and profoundly grateful to have had His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Zambia, Mr. Hakainde Hichilema, join us during the funeral procession and church service in honor of the late Pastor Moses Kangwine Chiluba.

The presence of His Excellency, alongside other dignitaries, church leaders, family, and friends, is a testament to the remarkable life and legacy of Pastor Chiluba. His unwavering dedication to the work of God and his profound impact on countless lives through ministry remain an inspiration to many.

These photos capture some of the solemn and heartfelt moments from the procession and service, as we gathered to celebrate the life of a man whose faith, leadership, and compassion left an indelible mark on our nation and beyond.

As we bid farewell, we carry forward his teachings and commitment to serving humanity. May his soul rest in eternal peace, and may his legacy continue to inspire generations to come.”