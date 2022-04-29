President Hichilema broke the law by ‘indicting’ the DPP in public before a probe

29th April 2022

A rights activist, has filed a petition in the Constitution Court stating that President Hakainde Hichilema broke the law by practically ‘labeling’ DPP Lillian Siyuni guilty before she was probed, tried in a competent court of law.

Mr Mwanza has also asked JCC chair Vincent Blacksin Malambo to recuse himself from the DPPs case due to a serious factual case of conflict.

JCC chair Vincent Malambo, member Chad Muleza must recuse themselves from hearing DPP Lillian Siyuni’s case alleging that she broke the law when she entered a nolle in a case involving former KCM Liquidator Milingo Lungu.

This is according to court records filed today in the Constitutional Court by Isaac Mwanza, a renowned Zambian rights Activist who charges on record that Malambo and Muleza cannot expected to give DPP Siyuni a fair trial due to their legal affiliations and other relationships.

“Malambo is conflicted because he is a partner with the Minister of Justice Mulambo Haimbe in Malambo’s law firm while Muleza is” a personal friend” of President Hakainde Hichilema. “



The crux of the argument is contained in number eight and nine of the official petition by Mwanza here below.

The gravest question being asked by legal experts however is whether President Hichilema committed an impeachable offence or not,

The respondent is the Attorney General.

More details coming…