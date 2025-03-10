PRESIDENT HICHILEMA CALLS FOR GLOBAL PEACE, CONDEMNS RISING CONFLICTS



President Hakainde Hichilema has urged for an immediate end to armed conflicts worldwide, emphasizing the devastating human, political, social, and economic costs that hinder sustainable development.



The President expressed concern over the ongoing conflicts in the Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, Sudan, Ukraine, and Gaza. The United Nations reports nearly 3,000 deaths in the last month, with Sudan’s two-year conflict resulting in an estimated 150,000 civilian casualties. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, entering its fourth year, has claimed over 12,000 lives, while Gaza’s fragile peace is showing signs of strain.





President Hichilema stressed that these conflicts distract from addressing pressing global issues like inequality, poverty, and climate change. He emphasized that Zambia, blessed with peace, will continue to advocate for international cooperation and peaceful resolution of conflicts.





The President urged all states to respect territorial integrity and sovereignty, upholding their commitments to the United Nations Charter and Human Rights. He emphasized the need for meaningful dialogue and genuine reconciliation to overcome deep-rooted grievances.





President Hichilema reaffirmed Zambia’s commitment to collaborating with international partners to promote diplomatic solutions, ensuring inclusive representation and fair outcomes. He stressed that innocent civilians suffer the most in conflicts but gain the most from peace, and it is our responsibility to protect and defend their interests.





In a world plagued by violence and instability, Zambia will continue to stand up for the vulnerable and voiceless, opposing greed and aggression.



