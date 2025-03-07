PRESIDENT HICHILEMA CALLS FOR PRAYERS FOR THE POPE



He writes….



Fellow Zambians,



As a nation deeply rooted in faith, especially during this sacred season of Lent, our hearts and prayers should remain fervently directed toward the Holy Father, Pope Francis.





We earnestly pray for his full recovery so that he may continue guiding the Church with wisdom and grace. Let us remain steadfast in this spiritual duty, undistracted in our devotion and intercession, by conversations outside this vocation.





Hakainde Hichilema,

President of the Republic of Zambia.