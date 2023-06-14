PRESIDENT HICHILEMA CALLS FOR STRONGER TIES WITH GHANA

LUSAKA- President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA has called for stronger partnerships with the Republic of Ghana in order to energise trade and investment that open up opportunities for the people of the two countries.



Speaking yesterday when he received a courtesy call from Ghana’s High Commissioner to Zambia, Ms.Khadija Iddrisu, President Hichilema said strong partnerships based on mutual trust are crucial in boosting people-to-people ties, especially with Ghana with whom the country has strong historical bonds, dating back to its independence struggle.



Meanwhile, the High Commissioner commended the New Dawn Government’s actions to get the economy back on track while investing in human capital by providing free education.



Ms.Khadija Iddrisu expressed the appreciation of the Ghanaian people for Zambia’s progressive leadership towards peace and stability on the continent and the world.



Since assuming office, President Hichilema has pursued a foreign policy focused primarily on economic cooperation, trade and inward investment.



The President has further enhanced economic diplomacy and committed to promoting open and cordial relations with other countries on the continent and beyond.

