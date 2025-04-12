PRESIDENT HICHILEMA CALLS FOR UNITY DURING FUNERALS



President Hakainde Hichilema today led hundreds of mourners at the Anglican Cathedral of the Holy cross in paying their last respect to former Cabinet Minister and opposition Forum for Democracy and Development (FDD) leader, Edith Nawakwi who died on April 7 in South Africa, while receiving treatment.



President Hichilema said funerals are not meant to cause unnecessary misunderstandings in the nation and further condemned the sluggish statements surrounding the death of late Nawakwi that are allegedly being issued by overzealous people.



In the requilium church service, the Head of State extended an olive branch to the opposition indicating government’s readiness for dialogue with the opposition on matters affecting the nation.



President Hichilema also paid glowing tribute to the former cabinet minister for her immense contributions to the country citing progressive policies that largely contributed to the development of the energy sector.



And Family Representative Clement Mugala described the late Nawakwi as a humble and hard-working person in both private and public life as an individual, cabinet minister and opposition leader.



Dr Mugala said Ms. Nawakwi also uplifted the lives of vulnerable girl children whom she also sponsored at various schools.



In a tribute, her second born daughter Nambozi Hambulo said her mother was an advocate of justice and that she dedicated her life to the Zambian people.



And in a homily, Zambia Police Service Chaplain Kondwelani Sakala encouraged the congregants that attended the church service to devote their lives to Christ.



FDD Vice President Chifumu Banda also agreed that politics should not divide the Zambian people because the opposition will not stop but continue issuing checks and balances to government.



Dr. Banda called for a political indaba between the opposition and government to iron out differences among politicians in the country.



ZANIS reports that the late Nawakwi served in several positions under the MMD government among them Finance, Agriculture and Energy.



The late Nawakwi who died at the age 66 was accorded an official funeral in respect to her immense contributions to the country



She has since been buried at the Leopards Hill memorial park cemetery in Lusaka.



Zanis