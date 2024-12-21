PRESIDENT HICHILEMA CALLS FOR UNITY, SAYS CHURCH SHOULD NOT PREACH DIVISIONS

President Hakainde Hichilema has emphasized the importance of unity, stating that the church should not be used as a platform to preach divisions. Speaking at the National Day of Prayers for Rains in Lusaka, President Hichilema noted that it is strange for church leaders or politicians to use the house of prayer to spread hate and division.

Instead, the President urged the church and the nation to prioritize unity and use dialogue to restore peace among people. “We can’t use the house of prayer to preach divisions… Let’s advance unity and dialogue. We must advance unity, not conflicts,” he emphasized.

President Hichilema also expressed optimism that the prayers for rains offered during the event will bring new hope and a brighter future for the country. He encouraged the church and the nation to continue praying for abundant rain that will benefit not only Zambia but also other countries.

The President’s call for unity and his emphasis on the importance of dialogue in restoring peace are timely reminders of the need for Zambians to come together and work towards a common goal.