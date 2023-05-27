PRESIDENT HICHILEMA CALLS FOR VALUE ADDITION TO ZAMBIA’S NATURAL RESOURCES

May 26, 2023

LUSAKA- President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA has called for value addition to the country’s natural resources.

President Hichilema says adding value to the resources, which the country is endowed with, will help in creating job opportunities and improving the livelihood of the Zambian people.

The President says value addition will enable the Zambian products to access quality markets with fair prices.

President Hichilema said this when he held discussions with His Excellency Khalifa Abdulrahman Almarzooqi, the United Arab Emirates Ambassador to Dar es Salaam and accredited to Zambia, at State House this afternoon.

“Value addition is crucial in accessing quality markets with fair prices, and engaging in direct trade rather than relying on third parties,” President Hichilema said.

The Head of State said that the New Dawn Government’s vision is to create wealth for citizens while fostering an enabling environment for them to generate their own pathways to prosperity.

During the meeting, His Excellency Khalifa Abdulrahman Almarzooqi conveyed a special message from His Excellency Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of the United Arab Emirates.

Mr.Abdulrahman Almarzooqi also led a delegation of business leaders from IRH Holdings RSC Limited of the UAE to explore business opportunities in mining and other sectors.

The UPND Party Manifesto is anchored on ensuring that bilateral trade, economic and technical cooperation becomes the hallmark of the country’s foreign policy with President Hichilema impressively maintaining momentum on a highly creative foreign policy since assuming office.

(C) THE FALCON