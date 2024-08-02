PRESIDENT HICHILEMA CAN NOT BE TRUSTED, HE REVERSES STATEMENTS BY HIS STAFF- Peter Sinkamba

By Peter Sinkamba

PRESIDENT HICHILEMA CAN NOT BE TRUSTED, HE REVERSES STATEMENTS BY HIS STAFF

State House Chief Communications Specialist has just issued a statement to the effect that President Hichilema will defend the 5 year term, and that he will not entertain any constitutional amendments.

If indeed that is true, the President should be commended by all of us in opposition.

However, it is very difficult to trust the President because he hardly honours his promises.

Also, it is hard to believe statements from his subordinates because he reverses them without qualms.

The case in point is a recent directive issued by Secretary to Cabinet Patrick Kangwa that mandated all public service vehicles to be parked by 18:00 hours every day.

Addressing a media briefing at State House a few moments later, the President reversed the directive adding that his decision was meant to ensure uninterrupted service delivery and preventing disruptions to the work of public service employees, who are required to operate tirelessly to meet the needs of the public.

Mr. Kangwa had issued a number of directives, among them parking of public service vehicles by 1800hrs to avoid wastage of public resources amidst the climate induced food and energy insecurities.

So, instead of using third parties on this crucial issue of national importance, President Hichilema should in person address the Nation to assure all of us that he will never tamper with the Constitution in the remaining two years of his term of office.