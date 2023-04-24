PRESIDENT HICHILEMA CHALLENGED TO ENSURE ZAMBIA BEGINS TO RUN ITS OWN MINES

By Michael Kaluba

Social Anthropologist Dr. James Musonda has challenged President Hakainde Hichilema to use his entrepreneurial skills to ensure that Zambia begins to run its own mines as opposed to the current policy of having foreign investors at the helm.

Dr. Musonda tells Phoenix News that the idea that Zambians cannot run the mines is not supported by any empirical evidence and argues that the country has enough lessons from the past that would allow a smoother running of the mines.

He says Zambia opted to privatize the mines as a result of failures in the mining sector influenced by low global copper demand at that time, a situation he says is completely the opposite with the advent of electric vehicles which have made the mineral one of the most sought after with good market prices obtaining.

Dr. Musonda is also of the view that the head of state can decide to eliminate the challenge of political influence on the mining sector as witnessed under successive governments and must use his business acumen to ensure Zambia begins to operate its assets profitably.

He adds that Zambia should recapitalize Mopani Copper Mines as opposed to handing it back to foreign businesses who will continue declaring losses and externalizing all the money realized from mining activities.

PHOENIX NEWS