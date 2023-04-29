PRESIDENT HICHILEMA CHALLENGED TO FIRE UNDERPERFORMING MINISTERS INSTEAD OF COMPLAINING

By Micheal Kaluba

The Emerald Production Watch of Zambia has challenged President Hakainde Hichilema to fire underperforming ministers and other high-ranking government officials as opposed to repeatedly lamenting about their failure to perform on public forums.

Organization president Musa Kafimbwa says the president has the power to appoint and disappoint his ministers and is of the view that the head of state must act on some of his members of the cabinet who are letting him down if he is to fulfill the promises he made to the Zambian people.

Mr. Kafimbwa who has been calling for the dismissal of some cabinet ministers on alleged underperformance, says the head of state lamenting and publicly passing a vote of no confidence in some of his officials, has vindicated the emerald production watch for its similar views.

He tells Phoenix News that his organization still has confidence in President Hakainde Hichilema but remains skeptical about his cabinet.

The Emerald Production Watch of Zambia’s president adds that replacements are needed for all the officials identified and sleeping ministers and that the head of state must quickly appoint hardworking individuals to help the country resolve its challenges.

PHOENIX NEWS