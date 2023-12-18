PRESIDENT HICHILEMA CHALLENGED TO PROVIDE POLICY DIRECTION ON FUTURE OF ZAMBIA’S EXTRACTIVE INDUSTRY

By Michael Kaluba

The Emerald Production Watch of Zambia has challenged President Hakainde Hichilema to provide a policy direction on the future of Zambia’s extractive industry contending that stakeholders are currently in limbo.

Organization President Musa Kafimbwa says the delayed provision of a policy direction for the emerald sector is frustrating and has left stakeholders feeling neglected despite Zambia having recently surpassed Chile to become the world’s leading emerald producer.

Mr. Kafimbwa contends that while the head of state recently said 20 percent of production should be for value addition and pronounced empowerment for small-scale miners, implementation is slow and worrying.

He adds that Zambia’s economic outlook has the potential to become positive if the country derives mechanisms to maximize revenue from the emerald sector.

PHOENIX NEWS