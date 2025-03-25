PRESIDENT HICHILEMA Champions REGIONAL COOPERATION AT EAC-SADC VIRTUAL SUMMIT



By Timmy



In a significant display of leadership and commitment to regional stability, President Hakainde Hichilema participated in the Second Joint East African Community (EAC) and Southern African Development Community (SADC) Virtual Heads of State Summit. The summit, co-chaired by President William Ruto of Kenya and President Emmerson Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe, aimed to address the pressing security situation in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).¹





During the meeting, President Hichilema and other regional leaders reviewed the report from the Joint EAC-SADC Ministerial Meeting held in Harare, Zimbabwe. A panel of esteemed facilitators, comprising former presidents from Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa, Ethiopia, and the Central African Republic, was established to lead mediation efforts.





The Joint Summit directed the co-chairs to convene a briefing session with the Panel of Facilitators within seven days, in collaboration with the African Union (AU). This decisive action reaffirms the region’s collective commitment to the sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity of the DRC.





President Hichilema’s participation in the summit demonstrates his administration’s dedication to promoting regional cooperation and stability. The UPND government’s efforts to foster a peaceful and secure environment in the region are truly commendable.





