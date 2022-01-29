Hichilema chases cadres from SDA church

SEVENTH Day Adventist (SDA) Church elder, President Hakainde Hichilema, this morning ordered police to evict carders who entered the Kamwala SDA church whilst clad in UPND regalia.

The overzealous cadres had earlier gotten wind of the impending worshipping of President Hichilema from Kamwala SDA Church and tactfully sneaked their way past shocked ushers dressed in their red and yellow UPND-branded chitenges, overalls and T-shirts, much to the shock of Dorcas mothers who themselves clad in their traditional angelic white head socks and well-ironed blue dresses.

Once inside the church, the cadres strategically sat themselves on benches facing President Hichilema in the hope that he could notice them and perhaps bless them with a job or money this Sabbath.

However, upon entry, President Hichilema, a Master Guide of the SDA church, was shocked to find half-drank faces which look like they swallow pork the whole week staring at him outnumbering Adventist Youths in their military-like uniforms and Adventist Men’s Organization leaders in their traditional oversize Kamwala suites.

The President asked his detail to Sheppard the cadres away from church, orders which were enforced immediately much to the complaint of the cadres who said they wanted to stare at the Head of State as they were the ones who allegedly ushered him into office.

Not to be outdone, the loyal cadres waited for him outside the church premises on Ring Road and immediately he left church to drive off, the broke into ‘Bally!! Bally!’ chants.

At the church service, President Hichilema unlike his predecessors who ‘donated’ millions of kwacha to the churches they visited, was the recipient of a pack of Christian books given to him by the Church and he promised to read more about God.

Kalemba