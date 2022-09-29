President Hichilema Chose Not To Renew Emily Sikazwe’s Contract- Attorney General Mulilo Kabesha

Emily’s exit within law

President Hakainde Hichilema acted within the law when he decided not to renew former Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) vice-chairperson Emily Sikazwe’s employment contract.

Attorney General Mulilo Kabesha has submitted that Ms Sikazwe’s contract ended and President Hichilema never renewed it.

Mr Kabesha has submitted that Ms Sikazwe is not entitled to the reliefs she is seeking because the earlier renewal of her contract for five years was in fact a constitutional breach.

Ms Sikazwe wants the Constitutional Court to order that President Hichilema’s decision to “prematurely” terminate her employment was null and void and devoid of merit.

She has argued that her tenure of office was up to October 5, 2027