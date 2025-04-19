PRESIDENT HICHILEMA COMMENDED FOR OLIVE BRANCH TO OPPOSITION FOR DIALOGUE.



It’s indeed gratifying to note that President Hakainde Hichilema in his quest to unify the country has extended an olive branch to the opposition to dialogue.



The Republican President’s desire to dialogue with the opposition over national matters is indeed most welcome and needs to be supported by all patriotic citizens, as it clearly shows that the President is a listening leader who will go the extra mile for the wellbeing of the nation.



Moreover, politics must not divide the nation as there’s more that unites us as Zambians, and this is why President Hichilema must be commended for demonstrating political maturity and statesmanship for extending an olive branch to the opposition to dialogue with him and his government.



We expect the opposition to reciprocate the President’s goodwill gesture, by engaging government amicably on matters of national interest in an effort to unify the country as One Zambia One Nation One People.



Issued by:



Spuki Mulemwa

UPND Western Province Presidential Campaign Team Spokesperson