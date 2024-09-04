PRESIDENT HICHILEMA CONCLUDES XIAN VISIT, HEADS TO BEIJING FOR CHINA AFRICA SUMMIT

President Hakainde Hichilema has concluded his two day visit to Xian City on the sidelines of the Forum on China Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) summit.

ZANIS reports that President Hichilema was seen off by Shaanxi Province Governor Zhao Gang and other Chinese Provincial government officials and Communist Party of China officials.

While in Xian City, President Hichilema oversaw the principle agreement between the government and Longi Green Energy Technology Company for the development of solar energy infrastructure and solutions across the country to address Zambia’s energy deficit.

President Hichilema also toured the Emperor Qinshihuang Mausoleum in Xian City that houses the Terracotta Warriors, depicting Chinese 5,000 years of history and cultural heritage.

The Head of State also held bilateral talks with Shaanxi Province Governor ,Mr Zhao on deepening development cooperation espouse in the new Comprehensive Strategic Partnerships Cooperation agreed between Chinese President Xi Jinping and President Hichilema in 2023.

President Hichilema is expected to join several other African leaders attending the 2024 FOCAC summit in Beijing to review new development strategies and initiatives between China and Africa.

The FOCAC summit runs from September 4 to 6, and President Hichilema is expected to return home after the summit.