PRESIDENT HICHILEMA CONFERS WITH IVORIAN PRIME MINISTER



January 27, 2025



President Hakainde Hichilema has held bilateral talks with the Prime Minister of Ivory Coast Mr Robert Beugre Mambe in Dar Es Salaam, Tanzania, on the sidelines of the 300 Africa Energy Summit.





The meeting centered around intra Africa trade as

trade between African countries has the greatest potential for building sustainable economic development and integration.



President Hichilema said before the continent

looks for trade and investment partnerships outside, there is need for African countries to transact between and among themselves.





The two leaders noted that intra-African trade is a crucial component for the continent’s economic development as it fosters economic growth, promotes regional integration, creates jobs, enhances market access, facilitates knowledge transfer, and can act as a buffer against global economic shocks.





Since assuming office, President Hichilema has committed to promoting the participation in regional and and global value chains and making exports become an engine of the country’s economic growth to increase the share of Zambian businesses in the world market.





President Hichilema is in the United Republic of Tanzania at the invitation of Her Excellency Dr. Samia Suluhu Hassan, President of that country. President Hichilema will attend the Mission 300 Africa Energy Summit scheduled for 28th January 2025, in Dar -es-Salaam, Tanzania.



TF