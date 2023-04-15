PRESIDENT HICHILEMA CONFERS WITH MILLERS

He wrote….

Fellow citizens.

This afternoon, we held a meeting with the Millers Association of Zambia leadership at State House.

A wide range of issues relating to maize and mealie meal were discussed including how we can sustain production and support the farmers.

As a government, we are extremely concerned with the situation before us, but we are determined to ensure that it is resolved.

This is the reason we are taking sweeping reforms in agriculture including the Comprehensive Agriculture Support Programme (CASP). We asked the millers to play their crucial role in ensuring that the domestic market is satisfied before we service external markets while we understand that some have long terms agreements with those markets.

We will remain seized of this matter.

May God bless you all.

Hakainde Hichilema

President of the Republic of Zambia

