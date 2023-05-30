PRESIDENT HICHILEMA CONGRATULATES HIS TURKISH COUNTERPART

President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA has congratulated his Turkish counterpart, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, for retaining his seat as President of the Republic of Türkiye.

President Hichilema says he looks forward to deepening strategic partnership for greater peace, prosperity and progress of both countries.

Bilateral relations between Zambia and Türkiye are anchored on political and economic cooperation focusing on trade and investment as well as forging strong political ties for the mutual benefit of the two countries.

President Hichilema has prioritized economic diplomacy, seeking private sector investment and shifting the emphasis of Zambian foreign policy into the commercial realm.

(C) THE FALCON