President HICHILEMA congratulates winners of Pambashe and Petauke parliamentary by-elections



He writes ✍️



We extend our heartfelt congratulations to the winners of the Pambashe and Petauke parliamentary by-elections, secured by the UPND and the opposition, respectively.





The true victor in these elections is our democracy. Across the nation, many citizens were barely aware that these by-elections were taking place—an indication of the peaceful and orderly environment in which they were conducted. Just four years ago, such elections would have been overshadowed by violence and intimidation, drawing widespread national concern.





Today, Zambia stands as a beacon of democratic progress, where political competition is determined by the will of the people, not fear or coercion. Our democracy and spirit of coexistence have grown by leaps and bounds.





Congratulations once again to both candidates and their respective parties. May this spirit of peace and democratic maturity continue to define our great nation. God bless our great nation!



Hakainde Hichilema,

President of the Republic of Zambia