President Hakainde Hichilema yesterday visited the funeral house of the Attorney General Mulilo Kabesha who lost his wife Rachael Kasamala Kabesha. on May 26 2022 after an illness.

Speaking to the media at the funeral house, President Hichilema says the passing of Reverend Kabesha is unfortunate as it leaves an emotional gap in the family.

President Hichilema consoled the Attorney General Kabesha and the family saying they should leave everything to God who has the power to give and take away life.

Urging the bereaved family to trust in God, Mr Hichilema said no one can understand God because he is the only decision maker when it comes to life and death.

He noted that the life of a loved one is so dear to the family and the nation at large because everyone wants their loved ones to live on.

“It is very unfortunate because life is so dear especially to the husband, children, the extended family and also to the whole nation,” President Hichilema stated.

The Head of State wished the Attorney General and the family strength as they mourn their departed loved one.

And the family to the deceased expressed gratitude to President Hichilema saying it shows commitment not just to the Attorney General but the entire family.

Brother to the deceased Francis Kasamala said it was an honor for the President to visit the grieving family as it means a lot.

Mr Kasamala noted thus is the kind of leadership that should be extended to the entire country.

Mrs Kabesha passed on May 26 2022 after an illness.