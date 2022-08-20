President Hakainde Hichilema has urged Ambassadors and High Commissioners assigned to foreign missions to ensure that they create warm bilateral relations with the respective countries where they are serving to foster investments for the country.

President Hichilema says warm relations with other countries is important for the county’s development.

The President was speaking when he swore-in Zambia’s Ambassador to Turkey, William Sikazwe, Zambia’s Ambassador to Tanzania, Mathews Jere and Zambia’s Ambassador to Zimbabwe Derick Livune at State House yesterday.

President Hichilema urged the newly appointed Ambassador to Turkey Lieutenant General William Sikazwe to ensure that Zambia becomes part of the solution to the tension in neighbouring Ukraine, which has brought disruptions to the world.

“As an embassy and as an economic diplomat, the three of you, none of you is a pure political diplomat. Relationships and warm relations with these countries are very important. Carry your diaries and check the things that need to be resolved and do what we agreed to do,” he said.

The Head of State further said Turkey is an important and strategic partner for Zambia hence the reason to strengthen the existing relationship.

“Turkey is important to Zambia, because of its geographic position for example it is a route to the European markets for Agriculture products, construction, and infrastructure,” President Hichilema said.

And President Hichilema has further tasked newly appointed Ambassador to Tanzania, Mathews Jere to ensure that concerns over the congestion at the Nakonde Border Post are resolved among other issues.

Meanwhile, President Hichilema urged newly sworn-in Zambia’s Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Derick Livune to use the rich history between the two countries to enhance bilateral relations.