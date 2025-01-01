PRESIDENT HICHILEMA CRACKS WHIP IN FOREIGN SERVICE AS OVER 60 DIPLOMATS ARE RECALLED



Zambia has recalled over sixty (60) diplomats from foreign service.





Those mostly affected have served more than 3 years.



Sources from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Relations revealed that the heads of missions from South Africa, Brazil and Mozambique have been affected.





Mazuba Monze from South Africa, Derrick Livune (Zimbabwe) and Glynne Namulula Michelo (Brazil) have been recalled.



However, Livune is frantically lobbying that he be given another station like Mozambique instead of returning home.





Former Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) Mary Chirwa has been transferred to Brussels from Mozambique.



Zambia’s Ambassador accredited to the Kingdom of Belgium in Brussels, Sylvester Mundanda has been recalled after complaints from staff and Zambian diaspora in the area.





But Silvia Masebo’s sister who has been serving in foreign missions since 2008, Eunice M.Tembo Luambia, has been spared.



Luambia currenrly serves as Permanent Mission of the Republic of Zambia to the United Nations Office and other international organizations in Geneva, Switzerland.





There are also diplomatic concerns that President Hakainde Hichilema has not filled the positions of Ambassador in Moscow, Russia, Tel Aviv, Isreal and other key missions.





And Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Relations has expressed serious information at numerous reports of escalated immorality, excessive drinking, and misconduct from Australia, South Africa, and Mozambique, where Ambassadors were reported to be having inappropriate sexual relations.