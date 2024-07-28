PRESIDENT HICHILEMA DATES SHIBUYUNJI



(ZANIS) President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA is tomorrow expected in Shibuyunji District .



The President will be in the area to grace the Ikubi Lya Longo Traditional Ceremony of the Ila-Sala people of Senior Chief SHAKUMBILA’s area of Mumbwa and Shibuyunji Districts of Central Province.



Central Province Permanent Secretary, MILNER MWANAKAMPWE, says President HICHILEMA is expected to land at Chisalu Palace at 10:00 hours in the morning, where he will interact with close to 50 invited Chiefs from across the country before attending the ceremony.



ZNBC