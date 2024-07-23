PRESIDENT HICHILEMA DECLARED ASSETS IN 2021, SAYS UPND CAMPAIGN TEAM MEMBER

Lusaka, Monday (July 22, 2024)

UPND Presidential Campaign Team Member Beene Hachoombwa says President Hakainde Hichilema declared assets in 2021 while seeking Republican Presidency.

There has been wide concerns that the Head of State never declared assets.

Commenting on the matter, Mr Hachoombwa said the Electoral Process Act, 2016, Part IV, section 30 (1) (c) is very clear and instructive, in that it obligates any individual wanting to contest the office of President, to declare their assets and liabilities in full.

He said President Hichilema has fully complied with the legal requirement.