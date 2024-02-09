PRESIDENT HICHILEMA DID WHAT HAD TO BE DONE WITHIN THE LAW OF THE LAND – SIMUNJI

Once Eleanor Roosevelt said that, “Do what you feel in your heart to be right-for you’ll be criticized”. end of quote.

Indeed, President Hakainde Hichilema did what he felt to be within the laws of the land, as enshrined in the Constitution of Zambia, that stipulates that, “Zambia is a Unitary State”.

And there’s no country called ‘Barotseland’. It’s not the President who said that statement. This is contained in our law books! “If it is law, it will be found in our books.”

The President’s role is to defend the Supreme Laws of the land, that he swore in to uphold on that date of the 24th August 2021 at Heroes Stadium.

Therefore, I want to admonish some disgruntled people to cease criticizing the President, for doing a right thing in his heart, mind, or speech! (As the verse in the Bible says that, “You shall know the truth, and the truth shall set you free.” -John 8:32).

Hence the President is a free man, from all sorts of criticisms either in writing or verbally.

Simunji Simunji

(UPND WESTERN MEDIA).