PRESIDENT HICHILEMA DIRECTS THAT ALL TRADITIONAL LEADERS BE GIVEN FARMING INPUTS BY SEPTEMBER



By Tellah Hazinji



President Hakainde Hichilema has directed Agriculture Minister Reuben Mtolo to ensure all traditional leaders are given farming inputs by September this year.



Speaking when he met with traditional leaders in Mumbwa district today, Mr. Hichilema says policy under his leadership has changed and that all traditional leaders must access farming inputs and must lead by example in as far as production is concerned.



The President also urged the chiefs to encourage irrigation agricultural productivity among their subjects so that they can produce all year round to become food secure.



And President Hichilema has urged the traditional leaders to put an end to the burning of bushes in their chiefdoms, saying this is depleting animal grazing which has already been impacted by the drought.



And representing the chiefs in Mumbwa, Chief Mulendema thanked the president for the efforts in addressing the hunger situation as people have been able to buy maize from the food reserve agency at a reasonable price.