PRESIDENT HICHILEMA DRUNK ON STATE POWER….. UPND Party must recall him from the Presidency out of love for Country- Silavwe Jackson

PRESIDENT HICHILEMA DRUNK ON STATE POWER….. UPND Party must recall him from the Presidency out of love for Country



24th September, 2024



The suspension of the three (3) Constitutional Court Judges by the Republican President, Mr Hakainde Hichilema is based on revenge, vindictiveness and bitterness.



The President has shown to all his insatiable appetite to exact political revenge using instruments of power bequeathed to him in good faith by the people of Zambia.





This unholy suspension of Justice Anne Sitali, Justice Mulenga Mungeni and Justice Palan Mulonda after being cleared by the judicial Complaints Commission, JCC on two occasions.



This is nothing more than a personal fight by a President overwhelmed by his own past bitterness no matter how much his dangerous actions may cost his Country.



President Hichilema’s rule is now characterised by a chaotic Parliament, intimidated Judiciary, politically weaponized police service, abuse of basic human rights and catastrophic economic policies.



If the UPND party is bigger than one person, I urge them to recall President Hakainde Hichilema from the Presidency and replace him with a more unifying leader out of love for Zambia.



Silavwe Jackson

President

GPZ.