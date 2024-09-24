PRESIDENT HICHILEMA DRUNK ON STATE POWER….. UPND Party must recall him from the Presidency out of love for Country- Silavwe Jackson

PRESIDENT HICHILEMA DRUNK ON STATE POWER….. UPND Party must recall him from the Presidency out of love for Country
24th September, 2024
The suspension of the three (3) Constitutional Court Judges by the Republican President, Mr Hakainde Hichilema is based on revenge, vindictiveness and bitterness.
The President has shown to all his insatiable appetite to exact political revenge using instruments of power bequeathed to him in good faith by the people of Zambia.
This unholy suspension of Justice Anne Sitali, Justice Mulenga Mungeni and Justice Palan Mulonda after being cleared by the judicial Complaints Commission, JCC on two occasions.
This is nothing more than a personal fight by a President overwhelmed by his own past bitterness no matter how much his dangerous actions may cost his Country.
President Hichilema’s rule is now characterised by a chaotic Parliament, intimidated Judiciary, politically weaponized police service, abuse of basic human rights and catastrophic economic policies.
If the UPND party is bigger than one person, I urge them to recall President Hakainde Hichilema from the Presidency and replace him with a more unifying leader out of love for Zambia.
Silavwe Jackson
President
GPZ.
Chidakwa ndi power, this conman.
Vote wisely.
Aren’t you ashamed of yourself that if you can lose by elections in your own bedroom Mwansabombwe you can’t win in 2026?
Are you listening to your boss? What message does he have apart from icintinya?
Vote wisely vote for HH7 in 2026/31
Vote against imingalato in 2026.
Mr. Silavwe, I really pity him, borrowing Jesus’ words, all what I can say is that; forgive him Father, for he does not know what he is saying.
Aren’t you ashamed of yourself that if you can lose by elections in your own bedroom Mwansabombwe you can’t win in 2026?
Are you listening to your boss? What message does he have apart from icintinya?
Vote wisely vote for HH7 in 2026/31
Vote out the lacuna in 2026.
Silavwe, in fact it has taken so long for him to act, this should have been his first act as president of the republic of Zambia unless you are not a Zambian.
That will amount to treason,the UPND party and you will be charged for removing a lawful and legally elected President. Not Zambia but south.That’s dreaming boss.