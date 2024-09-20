PRESIDENT HICHILEMA ELATED BY PEACEFUL CAMPAIGNS IN LOCAL GOVERNMENT BY-ELECTIONS



PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has commended the people in Kabalenge and Chidi wards in Mwansabombwe and Zimba districts respectively for the peaceful campaigns during the just-ended local government by elections, held on Thursday 19th September 2024.



The Head of State has also commended the various political parties that participated in the by elections for conducting peaceful campaigns. President Hichilema is pleased to note that there is a marked departure from the culture of violence that used to characterised by elections. President Hichilema says political competition should be based on issues and not violence as was the case in the yesteryears.



The President has since congratulated the UPND as a party and the campaign teams for scooping the two local Government seats in Mwansabombwe and Zimba. He has since urged the newly elected UPND Councilors to work for the people especially now that government was devolving resources to local communities through the Constituency Development Funds (CDF).



Issued;



Clayson Hamasaka

CHIEF COMMUNICATION SPECIALIST