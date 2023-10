PRESIDENT HICHILEMA EXPECTED TO TRAVEL TO MOZAMBIQUE ON SATURDAY

President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA is on Saturday expected in the Mozambican port City of Nacala for the official commissioning of the rehabilitated, expanded and modernized infrastructure of the Port of Nacala.

Malawian President LAZARUS CHAKWERA and host President FILIPE NYUSI will also grace the event.

ZANIS