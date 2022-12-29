“I want to invite and recognise the sixth President of the Republic of Zambia (H.E Edgar Lungu) wherever he is…that there are times the country needs you it doesn’t matter what we feel about each other…we must be together during those times,” President Hakainde Hichilema of Zambia

PRESIDENT HICHILEMA EXTENDS OLIVE BRANCH TO ECL

By Rhodah Mvula



President Hakainde Hichilema says former President Edgar Lungu should not shun national events because the country needs his voice.



Speaking during the presidential luncheon at State House on the abolishment of death Penalty, President Hichilema says regardless of their personal issues, Mr. Lungu should feel free to participate in national events.



And the President says he could not hesitate to abolish the death penalty because he was once accused of treason which carried a death penalty.



The head of state says if he did not have competent lawyers to defend him during his incarceration, he would have been hanged.

He adds that the death penalty is a human rights issue and leaders globally should do the right thing and abolish capital punishment.