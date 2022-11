PRESIDENT HICHILEMA, FIRST LADY WISH ECL HAPPY BIRTHDAY

STATE HOUSE- November 11, 2022

REPUBLICAN President Mr Hakainde Hichilema and First Lady Mutinta Hichilema have wished former President Dr Edgar Chagwa a happy birthday as the former Head of State turns a year older today.

President Hichilema says together with his wife, he wishes the 6th Zambian President well as he celebrates another year.

Born on November 11, 1956, the former President of Zambia turns 66 years old.