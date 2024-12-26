PRESIDENT HICHILEMA HAILS DEFENCE FORCE FOR SUPPORTING DROUGHT RELIEF EFFORTS



The Republican President and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Force, Mr Hakainde Hichilema, has hailed the Zambia Defence Force for its proactive role in assisting the government to mitigate the hardships caused by the ongoing drought.





Speaking during a visit by the Defence and Security Chiefs to Community House in Lusaka yesterday, the President expressed hope that God would bless Zambia with sufficient rains to support agricultural activities.



He emphasized the importance of food security in building a robust economy that can sustain healthcare and education systems and urged the nation to remain diligent in its efforts to support one another.





” Food security is vital if we are to create a functioning economy that will support healthcare and education system. The Zambian people appreciate the role Defence and Security Wings play in the country and we need to double up efforts in ensuring that we provide for our people. Let’s encourage everyone to pray and work hard because prayer without hardwork yields nothing, ” the Commander-in-Chief said.





The Head of State wished the Zambian people, the Defence Force and their families a happy Christmas and prosperous 2024





And speaking on behalf of the Service Chiefs, the Zambia Army Commander, Lt Gen Geoffrey Zyeele, assured the President that the Defence Force would remain dedicated to supporting government initiatives aimed at addressing the economic challenges caused by the drought.



The Defence and Security Chiefs also extended their festive greetings to the President and the First Family.