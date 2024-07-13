PRESIDENT HICHILEMA HAILS ZAMBIANS, POLITICAL PARTIES FOR PEACEFUL BY ELECTIONS

13th July 2024

PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has commended Zambians and political parties for their peaceful conduct during the just ended nine by elections held on Friday, 12th July 2024.

The nine by elections were held in Lushiba ward of Kawambwa, Chinama ward of Kanchibiya, Luchinde and Mulalo wards of Nakonde, Kaminzekeseke ward of Mufumbwe, Njame ward of Chirundu, Mubula ward of Choma, Liumena and Mwenyi wards of Sikongo.

The Head of State has since commended the people in these areas for the peaceful manner they conducted themselves during the campaigns. President Hichilema has also congratulated all the political parties for the peaceful campaigns and for participating in the elections. The President emphasized the importance of peaceful campaigns if democracy was to flourish.

The Head of State has since congratulated the UPND campaign teams in all the nine wards for the spirited fight. UPND has won eight (8) of the nine wards.

