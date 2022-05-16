WHO HAS APPROVED THE SALE OF PREMIUM PLAZA COMPLEX?

BY Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

IDC Chairperson is President Hakainde Hichilema

Both ZSIC General Insurance and ZSIC Life are subsidiaries of the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC), which is a holding company wholly owned by the Government of the Republic and chaired by the President of the Republic of Zambia.

Since Minister of Finance Hon. Alexander Bwalya Chikwanda (MHSRIEP) re-created INDECO christened as IDC, I said there was no need for such a superstructure. I hold that it brings inherent risks to the President who already chairs the supreme organ of the State-Cabinet to chair a holding company whose business decision maybe ladden with corrupt and questionable deals and decisions.

Who supervises the failures and crimes of such a holding company if the Board Chairperson is the President?