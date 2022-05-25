President Hakainde Hichilema has honored Mercy Changwe.
She was brutally assaulted by PF carders for displaying UPND campaign messages on her roadside makeshift stall in 2021 .
Today President Hakainde Hichilema officially honoured her with a Presidents Medal for Gallantry.
(Nkani)
She deserves it for her loyalty and commitment in her belief in HH and UPND. congratulations ba Mercy
I am so happy for this lady. She was victimised for what she believed in but she remained firm and loyal. She refused to be intimidated. She’s a gallant woman. She’s a heroine of democracy and principles. The police should arrest her aggressors. They should pay for their savagery.
Even in the face of victimisation and brutality from the PF cadres in Lusaka central led by Margaret Mwanakatwe (as if she’s not a woman herself) the gallant woman Mercy, stood firm even though it meant losing her life. Congratulations and you deserve the award