PRESIDENT HICHILEMA HAS LEFT CHINA FOR ZAMBIA



President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA has left China for Zambia after concluding his five day engagements in that country.





President HICHILEMA left China Airport around 01:00 hours.



The President was in China to attend the Ninth Forum for China- Africa Cooperation summit.





He also attended the Zambia Power Development Forum that showcased Zambia’s investment opportunities in the Energy sector.



The President also held bilateral engagements with senior officials in the Chinese government.





Yesterday, President HICHILEMA concluded his mission with a press conference organised by the local media during which he spoke about Zambia’s economic diplomacy policy, his stance on the promotion of world peace as opposed to war and vision for

Zambia.



ZNBC