PRESIDENT HICHILEMA HAS NO APPETITE TO FIX CORRUPTION IN HIS ADMINISTRATION – KALABA

… says the Police Inspector General is extremely lenient on UPND cadres and harsh on opposition.

Lusaka … Monday, January, 24, 2022 [Smart Eagles]

Democratic Party president Harry Kalaba says President Hakainde Hichilema has no appetite to deal with corruption in his administration.

Speaking at a media briefing in Lusaka, Mr. Kalaba said Zambians were expecting President Hichilema to deal with the fertilizer scandal involving his close associate and husband to Minister of Information and Media Chusi Kasanda.

He said the fight against corruption in the new dawn Government is selective and targeted at ministers and members of parliament in the former ruling PF.

Mr. Kalaba adds that Government is using Law Efforcement Agencies to fix political opponents.

” The fight against corruption is one sided. Law Enforcement Agencies are heavy handed when serving personal interests and causing damage to private property. The fight against corruption is vengeful against persons in the opposition,” Mr. Kalaba said.

” UPND is using state institutions to fix political opponents and they are holding a vendetta emanating from the time they were in opposition.This is time to fix problems and improve living conditions of Zambians. UPND has no appetite to fix corruption in their own regime.The fertilizer scandal is a case in point,” Mr. Kalaba said.

And Mr. Kalaba said Police Inspector General Remmy Kajoba is extremely lenient on UPND cadres and harsh on opposition.

” Selective justice is on the rise under the UPND. They arrested Nakachinda for proposing violence while campaigning in Kabwata and left Gilbert Liswaniso the UPND national youth chairman for threatening violence,” Mr. Kalaba said.