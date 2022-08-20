By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

Transparency key to leaders

In yesterday’s interview President Hakainde Hichilema insisted that his assets were declared in accordance with the law and that the declaration was in public domain!

NOT TRUE

This matter remains highly contentious that Patriots for Economic Progress leader Sean Tembo petitioned ECZ’s and the Attorney General over their failure to publish assets declared by President Hakainde Hichilema when he filed his nominations prior to the August 12 polls.

The Constitutional Court however dismissed the petition on technicalities that Tembo only targeted President Hichilema instead of all presidential candidates in the August 2021 election.

The details of the declaration of Hichilema’s assets remain kept away from public view.

This is important for the public to know especially that the President said in the interview, that he is still running and growing his private businesses since he established them from the age of 27years. He said that he has structured the management of the businesses in such a way that he can run the country while still running them.

President Hichilema’s discussed the 2016 declarations. But Zambians want to know his 2021 Declarations.

This law was enacted to compel leaders to be open and to promote transparency and accountability among leaders and must not be trivialized or wished away.