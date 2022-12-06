President Hichilema has today 6/12/22 signed the bill allowing for partial withdrawals from NAPSA hence turning it into law

ANOTHER CAMPAIGN PROMISE SCORE, SAYS HH AS ASSERTS TO NATIONAL PENSION SCHEME
President Hakainde Hichilema (HH) said has delivered on another of the many campaign promises he made in 2021.
He has asserted to the National Pension Scheme bill to make it law and enable Employees be able to withdraw their partial savings.
We are waiting for those who have been screaming loud ati HH has not fulfilled any promise he made.
He wants to sell the jet but pf is now saying they are going to impeach him and in the recent past they have been saying he lied to Zambians.
Fimba opoleke