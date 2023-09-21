President Hichilema heeds to calls to reject proposed French Ambassador- Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba



President Hichilema heeds to calls to reject proposed French Ambassador

The Zambian Government has rejected Mr. Jean Maffart as new French Ambassador to Zambia

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has since requested the French Government to submit a fresh nominee as French Ambassador to Zambia to replace Ambassador, His Excellency, François Goldblatt, whose tour of duty came to an end.

This follows the petition against Maffart made to President Hakainde Hichilema by various stakeholders that included the Church, Citizens First President, Harry Kalaba and former ambassador to Ethiopia, Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba.

Maffart is being investigated for offences related to drug and money laundering charges. Maffart is also in a civil partnership with another man.

The French media exposed Maffart as a disgraced public official who was being investigated for serious offences.

The French Government will now submit a fresh nominee to the Zambian authorities.

We welcome this development as Zambia must hold its dignity and maintain international and diolomatic relations that attract mutual respect and cooperation.