PRESIDENT HICHILEMA HEIGHTENS REGIONAL ECONOMIC DIPLOMACY AS HE INAUGURATES NACALA CORRIDOR

Nacala, Mozambique 7th October 2023

Republican President Hakainde Hichilema of Zambia has today participated in the inauguration of the rehabilitated, expanded and modernised Nacala Port in Nampula Province, Mozambique.

President Hichilema joined His Excellency President Filipe Jacinto Nyusi of Mozambique, who hosted the event, and His Excellency President Lazarous Chakwera of Malawi, marking the momentous occasion known as the Zambia-Mozambique-Malawi Growth Triangle (ZMM-GT).

Since taking office, President Hichilema has been actively engaged in economic diplomacy efforts aimed at opening up Zambia for increased investment and realising the vision of making Zambia an economic hub in the region. This event marked the third international gateway in which President Hichilema has participated, following the opening of the Lobito Corridor in Angola in July of this year and the Zambia-DRC gateway last week.

Zambia has faced limited access to international markets for some time, leading to the initiative of opening up new routes to boost trade volumes and attract more investment to the country.

During the event, President Hichilema, President Nyusi, and President Chakwera signed a tripartite institutional agreement on the Nacala Development Corridor, while the respective Ministers responsible for transport in the three countries signed agreements related to road and rail infrastructure.

President Hichilema emphasized Zambia’s goal of leveraging its geographic position to become a truly land-linked country through the development of transport corridors. He expressed gratitude to the leadership of Mozambique for actively considering Zambia’s request for land in Nacala and Beira for the development of dry ports.

The Head of State called for more joint public-private ventures between African countries.

Clayson Hamasaka

Chief Communications Specialist

State House