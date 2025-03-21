PRESIDENT HICHILEMA HOLDS BILATERAL TALKS WITH MOZAMBIQUE’S PRESIDENT DANIEL CHAPO



IMMEDIATE RELEASE

21st March 2025



Windhoek, Namibia – President Hakainde Hichilema met Mozambican President Daniel Chapo today for bilateral discussions aimed at deepening ties between Zambia and Mozambique. The meeting took place on the sidelines of the inauguration of Namibia’s fifth President and first female leader, H.E. Dr. Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah.





The leaders explored avenues to boost economic growth through collaboration in agriculture, energy, tourism, infrastructure, and trade. President Chapo proposed a joint energy project to address Zambia’s energy shortage, exacerbated by the once in a generation drought, as part of their shared commitment to tackling climate change.





“We have agreed to work together to consolidate and raise the economic performance of our countries for the benefit of our people,” President Hichilema affirmed, reflecting their mutual resolve.





President Hichilema congratulated President Chapo on his recent election victory and extended best wishes for peace and prosperity to the people of Mozambique. He emphasized the vital role of regional stability in achieving sustainable development, stating, “Instability anywhere is a threat to progress everywhere.”





Both leaders joined other African Heads of State and Government at the inauguration, which coincides with Namibia’s 35th independence anniversary.



ISSUED BY:

Clayson Hamasaka

Chief Communication Specialist