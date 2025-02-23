PRESIDENT HICHILEMA HONOURED WITH PRESTIGIOUS ISINZEZE SWORD.



by pumulo mubita, chipata

22 Feb 2025.



Lusaka, Zambia – In a historic ceremony, President Hakainde Hichilema has been conferred a great honour by Nkhosi yama Khosi Mpezeni the IV, who bestowed upon him the Isinzeze sword. This prestigious symbol of authority is typically reserved for esteemed Ngoni Indunas, making this recognition a significant milestone for the President.





The Isinzeze sword holds profound cultural significance, representing the pinnacle of authority and respect within the Ngoni tradition. By presenting this revered symbol to President Hichilema, Nkhosi yama Khosi Mpezeni the IV has demonstrated the President’s esteemed position and the high regard in which he is held.





This honour underscores President Hichilema’s commitment to preserving and promoting Zambia’s rich cultural heritage. As the seventh President of Zambia, he has continued to champion the country’s diverse traditions and customs, fostering a sense of national unity and pride.





The presentation of the Isinzeze sword serves as a testament to President Hichilema’s dedication to his people and his country’s cultural legacy.

This distinction not only reflects his leadership but also reinforces the importance of cultural exchange and understanding in Zambia’s continued growth and development.



(C) KFT PCT UPND MEDIA