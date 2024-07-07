PRESIDENT HICHILEMA INTERACTS WITH CHIEFS ATTENDING BENE MUKUNI TRADITIONAL CEREMONY

President Hichilema writes….

After the Bene Mukuni Traditional Ceremony in Kazungula, we had an honour of interacting with the over 50 chiefs from across the country who came to attend the event.

We expressed our gratitude to them for attending the ceremony and encouraged them to continue supporting each other.

We indicated our commitment as government in collaborating with them in tackling the food insecurity that has been caused by the drought. We assured them that we will do everything possible to ensure all our affected citizens are taken care of.

We are, and will always remain available to work with our chiefs in advancing our development agenda and other matters of national importance.

We have since left for Lusaka.

Hakainde Hichilema

President of the Republic of Zambia