President Hichilema is a wanna-be dictator- Sean Tembo

Sean Tembo
GOOD MORNING FELLOW CITIZENS
Make no mistake about it, President Hakainde Hichilema is a wanna-be dictator. Whether he succeeds to become a fully fledged dictator or not depends on how we the Zambian people respond to his dictatorial ambitions.
Do we cow down in fear of his pet dogs; the Police, ACC and DEC or do we challenge him? Those are the questions which every Zambian who loves this country should ask themselves.
As for me, l choose to challenge him and not allow him to become a fully fledged dictator. I pledge to spend my last breath challenging his dictatorial ambitions.
SET 13.10.2022
Do you even know the definition of a dictator iwe chi zero kanshi fi PF fya likushamo elyo fya kupumine.lol
If he had those signs, misdirected souls like you should have been at Chainama by now.
Every twit now is an expert and have nothing better to do but give their irrelevant opinions. All politicians must add.
Go out there, go to your areas, mentor the people how to use CDF, invest the CDF funds in a recurring income for years to come etc etc. Help grow the country and not destroy it.
Leave the courts to do their job by staying silent and not influencing the judges.
People need to survive, eat, and live.- not this rubbish childish approach. No wonder we will remain where we are for another fifty years
Sean Tembo is the so called the president who aspires to lead this country one day. If say per adventure he becomes the president is he going to scrap DEC, ACC and Police the ones he is referring to as “pet dogs?”. I do not know what type of politics Zambia is doing where some leaders like Sean Tembo can boldly say pet dogs; the Police, ACC and DEC without him developing goose’s pimples on his body. What manner of politics is he teaching the youth? How can you become so sarcastic to President HH who has done nothing to you?