President Hichilema is a wanna-be dictator- Sean Tembo

Sean Tembo





GOOD MORNING FELLOW CITIZENS

Make no mistake about it, President Hakainde Hichilema is a wanna-be dictator. Whether he succeeds to become a fully fledged dictator or not depends on how we the Zambian people respond to his dictatorial ambitions.

Do we cow down in fear of his pet dogs; the Police, ACC and DEC or do we challenge him? Those are the questions which every Zambian who loves this country should ask themselves.

As for me, l choose to challenge him and not allow him to become a fully fledged dictator. I pledge to spend my last breath challenging his dictatorial ambitions.

SET 13.10.2022