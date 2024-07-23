PRESIDENT HICHILEMA IS DETERMINED TO DESTROY THE OPPOSITION , cries Nakacinda

PRESIDENT HICHILEMA IS DETERMINED TO DESTROY THE OPPOSITION



Lusaka – Tuesday,23rd July 2024



Patriotic Front Secretary General, Hon. Raphael Nakacinda has said President Hakainde Hichilema

Magistrate is determined to destroy the Opposition in Zambia.



Nakacinda was reacting to the imprisonment of Kawambwa MP, Nixon Chilangwa, Pambashe MP, Hon. Ronald Chitotela, Kawambwa Council Chairperson, Kalumba

Martin Namushi and others should have recused himself in light of the allegations made against him and reported to the Judicial Complaints Commission (JCC).



He also condemned the JCC for not hearing the complaint against the Magistrate.

He said the occurrence in Kawambwa was a long-standing scheme to steal Patriotic Front Constituency and Ward seats.



Nakacinda encouraged members of the Patriotic Front to remain steadfast in light of concerted efforts and assault against the Patriotic Front.

Nakacinda said the Party will continue to fight and consolidate itself despite the malicious attacks against its leadership.



He called on Zambians to join the battle to save democracy in Zambia.